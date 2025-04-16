Top Verizon leader announces bold new strategy that could reshape the telecom industry: 'Bringing devices to ... over a hundred million customers'

"When I look at trends going forward, I think about the circular economy."

Verizon Chief Sustainability Officer James Gowen made Sustainability Magazine's list of Top 250 Leaders at the No. 10 slot for 2025. Gowen's focus is on environmental initiatives, renewable energy, circular economy solutions, and carbon neutrality.

He has worked for Verizon for over two decades and has held positions in supply chain management, operations, and sustainability. Since taking on the role of CSO, he has supervised the expansion of Verizon's green bond program, which focuses on renewable and sustainable energy, as well as a carbon abatement program, which utilizes artificial intelligence to lower pollution.

Gowen also helped facilitate investments in wind and solar energy to offset Verizon's carbon footprint and encouraged more circular economy principles. One such principle was spearheading the use of recycled materials in packaging.

"When I look at trends going forward, I think about the circular economy and making sure that we're bringing devices to our over a hundred million customers that can have a second and a third life, making sure we're avoiding landfills with any of those types of items," Gowen told Sustainability Magazine.

Gowen is present at many industry events and forums, including World Economic Forum and United Nations climate initiatives, so he can work with policymakers and others to encourage greener practices. With his efforts, he has solidified a presence for Verizon as a key player in the future of the low-carbon digital economy.

Gowen's goal for Verizon, and for the industry as a whole, is for telecommunications infrastructure to be powered only by renewable energy. The company hopes to reach net-zero operational pollution by 2035 to power Verizon's portion of the 300 million cellphones in use in the United States.

When industry leaders take on goals such as these, it leads to more long-term jobs in sustainability and better economic resilience. It's also been proved that sustainable and responsible companies do better on the stock market.

The carbon footprint of the cellphone industry is roughly equal to the Philippines' annual carbon pollution. With leaders such as Gowen in charge of media giants including Verizon, there can be real change in ethical sourcing, more recycled elements in production cycles, a change in marketing around consumption, and more awareness of the carbon footprint of industries.

