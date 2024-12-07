Shopper calls out clothing company after discovering truth behind suspicious fabric: 'They think we are dumb'

"It's just another version of greenwashing."

Shopping for vegan clothing is a responsible way to prevent animal cruelty while wearing your favorite fashions. However, some brands are marketing low-quality apparel made with synthetic materials as vegan to mislead and overcharge customers.

In a viral post to the r/AusFemaleFashion forum, one Reddit user shared a rant about the marketing of Boody's vegan silk sleep shorts.

"Love that our vegan friends have substitutes for products they would rather not use, and yes I understand marketing and how capitalism works, but comparing bamboo viscose even if it's got a satin feel, to real silk is a huge stretch," the original poster wrote.

Vegan silk and leather might sound like sustainable alternatives initially, but once you learn more about them, you often find they are made with questionable materials.

For example, there has been much debate about whether fake leather made from plastic should be called vegan leather. Even though it doesn't contain animal products, it is still harmful to the environment because plastic does not decompose and can pollute our land and waterways.

When fake silk and leather products are made from cheap plastic, garments don't last long and are quickly damaged and tossed into the trash. Eventually, they end up in landfills, where they break down into microplastics that have become a growing concern for human health.

Research has linked microplastics to serious conditions such as cancer and heart disease, as well as pregnancy complications and respiratory problems.

Fortunately, there are better alternatives to cheap synthetic materials, such as buying secondhand leather that already exists at thrift stores. Also, be mindful of clothing brands' greenwashing campaigns so that you don't waste your money on companies that don't share your sustainability values.

Many Reddit users agreed with the OP's frustration over vegan silk marketing and shared their opinions.

One Redditor wrote: "I'm sure it's lovely fabric, but yeah, it's just another version of greenwashing."

"They think we are dumb," another commenter posted.

Another Redditor shared: "I feel like Boody is trying to speedrun the spiral from 'trusted, beloved company' to 'avoid at all costs.'"

