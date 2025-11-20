Vatican unveils plans for major upgrades: 'Modern technology'

"This achievement positions Vatican City among the elite group of countries."

Pope Francis left a lasting legacy behind, and part of that impact was a renewable energy plan for the Vatican.

Happy Eco News reported that Vatican City is now one of the eight countries worldwide that have fully transitioned to renewable energy sources. Prior to his death, Pope Francis worked to establish a solar installation for the small city-state.

Now, the country is officially energy-independent, as the solar installation supports all of the Vatican's operations.

What makes the Vatican's solar installation special, though, is that it's a "dual-purpose system," per Happy Eco News. Situated just outside Rome, the Vatican's solar system is part of an agrivoltaic plant. As a result, the land is used to generate solar power and grow crops.

"The Vatican's commitment demonstrates how even small nations can achieve complete energy independence through strategic planning and modern technology," reported Happy Eco News.

By switching to solar energy, the Vatican is not only reducing energy costs but also significantly decreasing the country's pollution output, helping to combat rising global temperatures.

The more countries across the globe stop using dirty energy sources and opt for clean energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, the more they help improve air quality and protect the planet from further overheating.

Pope Francis' commitment to sustainability and renewable energy has inspired other Catholic communities to make environmentally friendly changes. For example, in the Philippines, Happy Eco News noted the Maasin diocese became the first group to add solar panels to all its churches.

"The Vatican's journey from fossil fuels to complete renewable energy independence shows how determined leadership can transform ambitious environmental goals into reality," wrote Happy Eco News. "This achievement positions Vatican City among the elite group of countries running on renewable energy, demonstrating that size doesn't limit environmental ambition."

