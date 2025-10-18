Authorities crack down on growing threat to young people: 'One of the biggest problems is the access'

A Pennsylvania sheriff is taking action to address a growing threat to minors and community safety: illegal vape sales.

Wayne County Sheriff Christopher Rosler has announced plans to form a multi-agency task force to fight the surge in unregulated vaping products. It brings together local schools, law enforcement, and health advocates pushing for stronger protections.

The initiative aims to support House Bill 1425, a proposed state law that would create an official Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Directory. This would include a public list of approved vaping devices and brands certified for legal sale.

"We're hearing they go to New York to buy marijuana vapes," Rosler told the Tri-County Independent, explaining that illegal and mislabeled products have become increasingly common.

Under the bill, any vape not included in the directory would be classified as contraband and be subject to seizure and prosecution. Manufacturers would be required to certify their products every year, giving retailers and law enforcement a clear way to verify what's legitimate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that e-cigarettes can contain addictive nicotine, heavy metals, and volatile organic compounds. What's worse is that they often come with bright packaging and in candy-like flavors that attract teens.

In addition to potentially getting young people addicted to nicotine, vapes have been linked to health risks that include respiratory problems and injuries from battery explosions.

The devices have also contributed to a mounting environmental crisis. Millions of disposable vapes end up in landfills every week, leaching toxic chemicals and lithium from non-recyclable batteries into soil and waterways. And when they aren't properly disposed of, they can end up in roadways, puncturing tires or simply becoming an eyesore.

This new task force aims to curb both the youth vaping epidemic and the growing wave of toxic e-waste tied to disposable products. Rosler also said the group plans to educate the public and meet with legislators to advocate for responsible sales and consumer awareness.

One local school leader is welcoming the effort.

"In the issues we experience at Wayne Highlands, it has become clear and alarming that one of the biggest problems is the access to these devices for children," local high school superintendent Gregory Frigoletto told the Tri-County Independent. "Any type of regulation on the sales, like this bill, would help curb the accessibility and hopefully increase accountability on individuals and business owners who are profiting from getting these devices in the hands of students and/or adolescents."

