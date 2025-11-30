Major tobacco company sparks backlash after attempting to launch new product in US: 'Stay within the framework'

Vaping is a big industry, and unfortunately, there are many unlicensed products out there.

According to Reuters, British American Tobacco was about to launch a pilot program of an unlicensed vape called Vuse One. The company has now decided to postpone its release.

The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on unlicensed products while also trying to speed up the license application process. The market is flooded by unlicensed products, many of which come from China.

BAT still plans on focusing on its nicotine pouch, which is already on the market without FDA approval.

Philip Morris International, producer of Marlboro cigarettes, also has a nicotine pouch that is not FDA-approved.

Philip Morris International CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters, "Clearly, my preferred scenario is to stay within the framework dictated by FDA."

Olczak is hopeful that the application process will speed up so it doesn't have to launch unauthorized products.

While the FDA is trying to speed up the application process to prevent non-FDA-approved products from being on the market, vapes pose serious health risks to users.

When users inhale these products, heavy metals enter their bodies. They also contain chemicals that can cause cancer.

Many teenagers are also e-cigarette users. According to the 2024 Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, 3.5% of middle school students and 7.8% of high school students use vapes. It's an issue because vaping can also cause nicotine addiction.

In addition to causing health issues, single-use vapes can be hazardous. The lithium-ion batteries they contain can be flammable when not properly disposed of. Many vapes are just tossed on the ground, but the ones in the trash can also cause fires.

Vapes should be placed in bins with vermiculite to minimize the chance of combustion, which is why you should know what your recycling options are in your area.

