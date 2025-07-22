Lawmakers crack down on controversial businesses operating near schools and day cares — here's what's happening

The Raleigh County Commission in West Virginia has tightened regulations on vape shops.

An ordinance approved July 14 states the businesses cannot open in certain residential areas and restricts how they operate, Lootpress reported. Notably, marijuana and marijuana-related images cannot be used in advertisements outside the shops.

The stores cannot be located within 1 mile of a school or day care center, and signage must be approved before installation via a Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing.

Flashing signs and "excessive" lighting are also prohibited, and signs are limited to 32 square feet, per the outlet.

Vaping has created a public health crisis since the alternative to cigarettes took off in the 2000s. The act has been marketed as a healthier option than smoking tobacco cigarettes, and products such as flavored e-cigarettes have been used to draw in children, according to the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association.

While vaping may not be as bad as smoking, per the United Kingdom's National Health Service, burning tobacco and other substances creates harmful toxins that can also lead to cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and stroke. The danger comes from the nicotine, chemicals, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and more that are in the aerosol of vapes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

More recently, so-called disposable vapes have become a problem in the form of litter and waste hazards. The battery-powered devices, which feature lithium and other metals, can catch fire in trash facilities and landfills. They cannot be recycled or reused, the Associated Press reported in 2023, noting Americans buy 12 million of them every month.

In the United States, refill cartridges in flavors other than tobacco and menthol were banned in 2020, spurring the popularity of disposable vapes — and creating obstacles for schools and municipalities that have to comply with Environmental Protection Agency standards on hazardous waste.

Raleigh County United for Prevention helped craft this legislation in the Mountaineer State, showing how you can make a difference in your community with your voice, wallet, and other actions.

