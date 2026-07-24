After a New York vape sting, 2 clerks are charged for underage sales

Police said the effort aimed to reduce vape sales to customers under 21.

A vape-sales compliance sting in eastern Long Island ended with two store clerks facing charges after police said they sold products to customers younger than 21, as RiverheadLOCAL reported.

The enforcement sweep serves as a reminder that concerns around vaping extend far beyond nicotine use alone.

What happened?

The Riverhead Police Department's Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division teamed up with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) for a July 19 check of 10 retail stores in Riverhead Town. Police said the effort aimed to reduce vape sales to customers under 21, per a press release.

Police said the alleged violations involved two businesses: 7-Eleven at 870 Old Country Road in Riverhead and Gotham Smoke Riverhead at 1085 Old Country Road.

As reported by RiverheadLOCAL, Yaqoob Naseer, 62, of Ridge, who works at 7-Eleven, and Yavuz Erdogan, 55, of Middle Island, who works at Gotham Smoke Riverhead, were arrested on allegations of second-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Police said both men were processed, given desk appearance tickets, and released pending future court dates. The charges are accusations, and each person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police said the other eight businesses checked were in compliance.

Why does it matter?

Youth vaping remains a significant public health concern. Many vape products contain nicotine, which can be especially harmful to teens and young adults because it increases the risk of addiction and can affect developing brains.

Even when sold in colorful, flavored, or sleek packaging, these products can carry health consequences.

Disposable vapes also contribute to single-use plastic waste, while their circuitry, leftover liquid, and metal parts add to electronic waste.

Improperly discarded vape pens and e-cigarettes may also contain lithium batteries, which can create fire risks in trash trucks, landfills, and waste facilities if they are crushed or damaged.

Underage sales also contribute to community health and waste-management challenges, including litter, hazardous waste, and pressure on local systems that handle difficult-to-recycle consumer products.

What's being done?

Riverhead's compliance checks focused on enforcement at the point of sale. The operation surreptitiously checked whether retailers were following the 21-and-over rule.

The good news is that eight of the 10 stores inspected were found compliant. The bad news is that meant two were not.

Riverhead police asked anyone with information about suspected crimes or suspicious activity to use the department's confidential Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333, as RiverheadLOCAL reported.

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