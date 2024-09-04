Pedestrian shocked by disappointing scene outside Vans store: 'Within the hour it was all cleaned up as if nothing ever happened'

A TikTok video exposing Vans' alleged disposal of brand-new shoes has sparked shock and dismay on social media.

The footage, shared by Philadelphia-based user Sophia Schiaroli (@soso_swag), shows numerous slashed shoes discarded outside a Vans store in Philadelphia, raising questions about the company's waste management practices and corporate responsibility.

What happened?

In the highly shared TikTok video, Schiaroli recounts her shocking discovery: "I was on the way to my workout class, and I saw a guy frantically throwing these shoes in front of the Vans store."

Confused by the scene, she approached the man, who explained, "Vans just dumped all of these to throw out."

Schiaroli described the disturbing details: "Vans literally threw out all these shoes. And not only did they just throw out these shoes on the street in their boxes, they cut them so people could not use them." She emphasizes the wastefulness, noting, "These are literally baby shoes."

The witness speculated about the motive behind this action, stating, "They went through and slashed every single pair of shoes so that these brand-new shoes could not be worn by the homeless population in the city." Schiaroli concludes her video by saying, "This is absolutely disgusting."

In a follow-up comment, Schiaroli added, "It was so crazy to see up close … and within the hour it was all cleaned up as if nothing ever happened."

Why is this incident concerning?

This incident highlights the pressing issue of retail waste in the fashion industry.

When companies destroy unsold merchandise, it contributes to unnecessary resource depletion and increased landfill waste. The production of shoes involves significant energy use and often relies on petroleum-based materials, making their disposal particularly problematic for our planet's health.

Moreover, the alleged deliberate destruction of usable goods raises ethical concerns, especially given the potential to donate such items to those in need. This practice contradicts growing consumer demand for sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Is Vans doing anything about this?

Vans has not yet issued an official statement regarding this specific incident. However, the company has previously expressed commitment to sustainability initiatives. In 2021, Vans announced goals to transition to 100% regenerative, responsibly sourced, renewable, or recycled materials by 2030.

It's worth noting that this video shows an isolated incident, and it's unclear whether this represents a company-wide policy or a localized decision.

As Schiaroli herself questioned, "I don't know if this was like a higher-up sort of protocol or if it's just something the Vans Philly store did."

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Fortunately, many companies are taking steps to address retail waste. Some brands have implemented take-back programs where customers can return used items for recycling or upcycling. Others are exploring innovative materials and production methods to create more durable, recyclable products.

Consumers can help combat retail waste by supporting brands with transparent sustainability practices and circular economy initiatives. Buying secondhand, repairing items when possible, and properly recycling worn-out goods are other impactful actions.

By making informed choices and holding companies accountable, we can work toward a future where destroying perfectly good products becomes a thing of the past. Remember, every purchase is a vote for the kind of world we want to live in — one where resources are valued and waste is minimized.

