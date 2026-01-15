Shopper shares photo after making upsetting sighting on thrift store shelf: 'Talk about a rip-off'

One of the many reasons people love thrifting is for the cheaper prices. But, unfortunately, sometimes you have to dig through more expensive items to find a gem.

In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo of two game consoles they saw at a thrift store. They were priced at $99.99 each — one was an original PlayStation, and the other appeared to be a knockoff.

The poster expressed surprise at the two consoles being priced so high and identically while shelved next to each other.

"Fake PlayStation $99.99 Value Village Grift," they captioned their post.

Several of the commenters pointed out that even the legitimate PlayStation was overpriced. The gaming system is so old that it's unlikely to still work properly, and it's quite easy to find a secondhand one for much cheaper.

"Yeah, that's an old bootleg (early 2000s)," one user said. "Not worth anywhere near $100, but has some value to those who collect old bootleg consoles."

"Talk about a rip off," another commenter added.

"Meanwhile I got to a Value Village at the right time and found one for $15 or something like that, I forget lol," a third commented. "Bless the old ladies in the back, pls don't quit."

It's disheartening to see price tags like this at thrift stores, since people often turn to secondhand shopping to save money. This may not be the norm, but it's an example that corporate greed is bleeding into every corner of our lives, including the thrifting industry.

Thankfully, it's still possible to find great deals when thrifting. You just need to have a keen eye and be smart while shopping. Buying secondhand not only saves you money, but it's good for everyone.

It's so easy to fall into the trap of overconsumption, but for the sake of the environment, we need to do better.

Avoid the damaging effects of fast fashion by wearing what's already in your closet, borrowing from a friend, or buying secondhand. The more we use what we already have, the less will end up in landfills.

