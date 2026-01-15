  • Business Business

Shopper shares photo after making upsetting sighting on thrift store shelf: 'Talk about a rip-off'

It's disheartening to see.

by Beth Newhart
While some people love thrifting for the cheaper prices, one Redditor was shocked by the high cost of two game consoles at Value Village.

Photo Credit: iStock

One of the many reasons people love thrifting is for the cheaper prices. But, unfortunately, sometimes you have to dig through more expensive items to find a gem. 

In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo of two game consoles they saw at a thrift store. They were priced at $99.99 each — one was an original PlayStation, and the other appeared to be a knockoff. 

While some people love thrifting for the cheaper prices, one Redditor was shocked by the high cost of two game consoles at Value Village.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster expressed surprise at the two consoles being priced so high and identically while shelved next to each other. 

"Fake PlayStation $99.99 Value Village Grift," they captioned their post.

Several of the commenters pointed out that even the legitimate PlayStation was overpriced. The gaming system is so old that it's unlikely to still work properly, and it's quite easy to find a secondhand one for much cheaper. 

"Yeah, that's an old bootleg (early 2000s)," one user said. "Not worth anywhere near $100, but has some value to those who collect old bootleg consoles." 

"Talk about a rip off," another commenter added

"Meanwhile I got to a Value Village at the right time and found one for $15 or something like that, I forget lol," a third commented. "Bless the old ladies in the back, pls don't quit." 

It's disheartening to see price tags like this at thrift stores, since people often turn to secondhand shopping to save money. This may not be the norm, but it's an example that corporate greed is bleeding into every corner of our lives, including the thrifting industry.

Thankfully, it's still possible to find great deals when thrifting. You just need to have a keen eye and be smart while shopping. Buying secondhand not only saves you money, but it's good for everyone. 

Roughly what percentage of your clothes do you buy secondhand?

None 0️⃣

Under 20 percent 👠

20-50 percent 👖

Over 50 percent 👚

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It's so easy to fall into the trap of overconsumption, but for the sake of the environment, we need to do better.

Avoid the damaging effects of fast fashion by wearing what's already in your closet, borrowing from a friend, or buying secondhand. The more we use what we already have, the less will end up in landfills.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x