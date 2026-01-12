Thrift shopper puts local store on blast for consistent issue throughout shop: 'The greed is incredible'

Getting ripped off and feeling taken advantage of can be a tough pill to swallow. That's how one Reddit user felt after visiting their local Value Village.

In a post shared to the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, a Redditor described a baffling practice they encountered. Their local Value Village had separated complete TV show box sets and was selling each disc individually.

This wasn't an isolated incident. According to the post, multiple TV series had been broken apart, significantly increasing the overall cost for anyone hoping to purchase a full set.

The Redditor said, "They basically ensured most of that overpriced plastic will be unsold and sent to the landfill!"

While thrift store stories often highlight lucky finds from holiday decor to unique treasures, disappointment can sometimes be part of the experience.

For many shoppers, thrifting goes beyond scoring a bargain. It's helpful to note, however, that thrifting can save shoppers $1,700 a year on average. Buying secondhand can be a conscious effort to reduce waste and a way to save money.

Rehoming used items can help keep goods out of landfills and slow the cycle of overproduction that contributes to environmental harm. The fashion industry contributes to somewhere between 2% to 8% of global carbon air pollution.

Thrifting usually helps to reduce that percentage. But by separating box sets, Value Village may be making these items less appealing to buyers. This raises the likelihood that they'll ultimately be discarded, so voicing your concern about actions like this can make thrifting a more sustainable practice.

Many commenters found this action upsetting and counter to the spirit of thrifting and secondhand shopping.

One commenter said, "I've never seen this before in my life. The greed is incredible."

Another wrote, "This infuriates me."

Others pointed to Value Village's business model as part of the issue.

One commenter highlighted that the company is a for-profit business, adding that "no one should shop there or donate there."

To find a thrift store that might even be aligned with your values, TheThriftShopper.Com has a handy tool. If there aren't any physical stores around you, sites like ThredUp aim to help fill in the gaps.

