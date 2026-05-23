Americans warned to brace for 'vacation inflation' as Memorial Day travel costs surge

"There's sticker shock on pretty much everything we do."

Americans heading out for Memorial Day weekend or beginning to plan summer vacations may need to brace for a pricier trip than expected.

Travel costs are rising across the board, turning even a quick getaway into a much bigger budget decision.

CBS News reported that travelers are running into what senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave called "vacation inflation," with higher prices showing up in airfare, gas, lodging, meals, and activities.

The increases are already appearing in popular destinations.

Nashville, Tennessee, expects 18 million visitors this year, but flights are noticeably more expensive than a year ago. According to travel site Kayak, airfare to the city is up by $121.

Domestic airfare now averages around $383 nationwide, about $89 more than last year.

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Drivers are also feeling the pressure, with AAA data showing gas prices are up $1.42 per gallon from a year ago.

And the spending does not stop once travelers arrive. According to NerdWallet, activity costs have increased by more than 5.5%, lodging by 4.3%, and dining-out costs by more than 3.6%.

For many families, holiday weekends and summer trips are among the biggest optional expenses of the year. When every part of a trip gets more expensive at once, even a modest vacation can suddenly feel out of reach.

This is not simply about luxury travel. It reflects a broader squeeze on household budgets, even as popular tourist cities continue to expect strong visitor numbers.

If you are planning to travel, it may help to start with a more realistic budget than the one you used last year. Airfare, gas, meals, hotels, and entertainment may all cost more than expected, so budgeting extra room could help avoid surprises.

It may also be worth considering trips closer to home. NerdWallet travel rewards expert Sally French told CBS she expects more Americans to stay regional this summer to control costs, rather than booking international or cross-country travel.

As New York resident Steve Hoskins put it: "There's sticker shock on pretty much everything we do."

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