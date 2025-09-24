  • Business Business

EV charging companies hit key milestone that will be welcome news to drivers: 'An important first step'

"This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to open standards."

by Simon Sage
"This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to open standards."

Photo Credit: Autel

A pair of electric vehicle infrastructure companies has passed an important milestone in getting chargers installed across Europe, according to CleanTechnica

Ampeco and Autel Europe have passed Open Charge Point Protocol 2.0.1 testing with the MaxiCharger DH480. OCPP is a way for charging stations to securely communicate to the companies managing them.

This way, if there's something wrong with a charging point, staff can be deployed quickly to take care of the issue. The standard also includes security protocols to ensure bad actors can't tap into those communications. 

OCPP is a widely popular standard used by ChargePoint and plenty of other charging networks, though Tesla has its own proprietary protocol. The latest version of OCPP, 2.1, has features that enable vehicle-to-grid transfers. An open-source version of OCPP is also available for companies that want to make specific customizations. 

Autel's MaxiCharger DH480 is a high-speed 480-kilowatt EV charger. Autel claims it can charge up to 0.6 miles every second. Meanwhile, Ampeco makes the management software for these chargers. 

Electric vehicles are a clear upgrade from gas cars, especially since they're much cheaper to fuel than traditional cars.

If you want to save even more on charging costs, home solar is a great option. EnergySage can connect homeowners to local vetted installers who can design a solar panel system perfect for EV charging. It can even save owners up to $10,000 on installation costs through rebates and credits. 

With modern communications protocols in place, Autel is confident that its latest chargers will help provide reliable charging across Europe. 

"This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to open standards and practical, interoperable solutions that make it easier for charge point operators to scale their networks with confidence," said Autel Europe's VP of sales Andreas Lastei.

"This integration also marks an important first step — our latest-generation product line will soon be fully compatible with OCPP 2.0.1, further expanding the possibilities for seamless and future-proof network deployment."

