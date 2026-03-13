Utility companies deploy 'magic balls' in effort to reduce rising electricity costs: 'This is the perfect technology'

"It's really expensive and hard to expand the grid, but we really desperately need to."

If someone told you a "magic ball" could help lower your electric bill, would you believe them?

As wild as the prospect sounds, utility providers in Minnesota and Wisconsin have been working with Heimdall Power, a Norwegian energy firm named after the shining guardian of Asgard in Norse myth, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Like other magic balls, these 8-pound devices, also known as "smart sensors," provide a prediction.

Unlike the ones you shake for a fortune, though, these devices attach to power lines and assess conditions such as load capacity, temperature, and wind speed to safely and dramatically increase capacity on existing infrastructure.

Priti Patel of Great River Energy, a Midwest electricity cooperative, told MPR that the balls have enabled an "annual average" capacity increase of up to 60% on certain existing lines.

Amid steep utility increases nationwide, reducing energy costs quickly has become a top issue between lawmakers and their constituents. At the same time, ratepayers increasingly have sought energy alternatives, such as installing solar panels, to stabilize volatile costs.

MPR spoke with several experts who explained how the magic balls could streamline and strengthen the energy landscape on several fronts.

One driving factor behind sky-high electric bills is what MPR called the "data center boom," referring to the growing number of water- and power-hungry facilities needed to power AI.

Sarah Toth Kotwis of the Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonpartisan clean energy think tank, acknowledged that adding new grid capacity can be expensive and time-consuming, and MPR cited ready-to-deploy renewable projects sitting "idle" due to grid congestion.

She explained why stopgap technologies like Heimdall's innovation were incredibly valuable against that backdrop, giving utility providers ways to instantly maximize existing infrastructure.

"That's really huge at a time where it's really expensive and hard to expand the grid, but we really desperately need to," Toth Kotwis stated, per MPR.

"This is the perfect technology that fills that hole."

