Some Massachusetts residents can now get in-person utility bill help as summer cooling costs climb

Hot weather often pushes household power use higher, making summer one of the costliest seasons of the year for many utility customers.

To help residents get ahead of those rising bills, National Grid is holding a new round of in-person assistance events in Worcester County, Massachusetts.

What's happening?

National Grid planned 11 in-person customer assistance events across Worcester County through the end of August, plus one virtual session Aug. 3, The Worcester Guardian reported. The sessions will take place in Worcester, Dudley, Grafton, Southbridge, and Uxbridge.

The company said the events fall under its Summer Cooling campaign. At each stop, residents can sit down with utility representatives to ask billing questions, go over payment arrangements, and find out whether they qualify for programs that could reduce or level out monthly energy costs.

The programs include budget billing, the Tiered Discount Rate Program, the Arrears Management Program, and the Payment Assistance Bundle, according to the Guardian.

The outlet reported that the bundle pairs a deferred payment plan for past-due balances with automatic bank withdrawals each month and a leveled monthly billing option.

Why does it matter?

For families already trying to cover rent, groceries, transportation, and other basics, jumps in cooling costs can strain budgets. Electricity bills often rise during periods of extreme heat, when households depend more heavily on air conditioning.

Programs that spread out payments or reduce monthly costs can make a meaningful difference, particularly for customers who have already fallen behind. Budget billing can smooth seasonal spikes, while arrears-related programs help residents avoid letting unpaid balances grow into much larger financial problems.

Utility assistance programs can be difficult to navigate if customers do not know which ones match their circumstances or if they are unsure how to enroll. Sitting down with a representative may make it easier for people to understand their options before a high summer bill turns into a crisis.

Reducing wasted energy can also ease pressure on the grid during the hottest parts of the season.

What's being done?

National Grid is pairing bill relief information with advice on lowering electricity use. Alongside explanations of payment support programs, the company is encouraging customers to make practical changes at home.

As outlined by the Guardian, those suggestions include closing blinds during the hottest part of the day, using fans along with air conditioning, and setting thermostats a few degrees higher. Such adjustments won't erase a summer increase, but they can bring costs down.

The utility is also advising electric vehicle owners to charge overnight so they can take advantage of off-peak hours.

Anyone who can't make one of the Worcester County events can use the virtual webinar to learn about assistance programs and payment plans before summer electricity costs pile up further.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.