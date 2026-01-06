Western residents furious after federal officials auction off 17,000 acres: 'Tip of the iceberg'

Federal land managers last week leased over 17,000 acres of Utah public lands for oil and gas drilling, sparking outrage from local communities and recreation groups. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Bureau of Land Management was required to sell off industry‑nominated parcels, even those that communities had fought to protect.

On Sept. 24, the agency auctioned 15 parcels across Sanpete and Uinta counties, including two slots along the White River near Vernal, netting nearly $8.3 million in bids, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Critics noted that this short‑term gain could cost Utah taxpayers far more. Some experts estimated that the state and federal governments will lose approximately $230 million in royalties over the lifetime of the projects because of the law's reduced royalty rates.

Outdoor advocates warned that the leases would threaten beloved natural areas. Conservation groups pointed out that the White River offers a unique experience for paddlers seeking a family-friendly trip with minimal crowds, and they argue that drilling rigs and truck traffic would compromise the river's desert solitude.

Abby Grehlinger, from a local conservation lobbying group, said that the new law stripped managers of discretion: "Congress has now blocked the agency's ability to reject these industry-nominated public lands," cutting local recreationists out of the decision.

"We're just months into this new world of no discretion," said Jason Keith of Public Lands Solutions, per the Tribune, warning that "there are going to be more and bigger issues going forward" as drilling expands.

Residents fear the lease sale will hurt Utah's booming outdoor economy and local businesses. Studies cited by Taxpayers for Common Sense show oil firms' strong bids mean more wells and road building in areas now used for recreation.

Rolling back land protections will not only block hiking, fishing, and biking, but also hurt local businesses and gateway communities that rely on tourism.

Unchecked drilling risks adding planet-warming gases to the atmosphere and disrupting wildlife habitats. These land sales represent a major policy shift that favors oil profits at the expense of clean air, water, and local livelihoods.

The backlash has been swift. Utah conservationists equated the sale with a return to the past. "Congress and President Trump have reverted to the irresponsible leasing practices of the past, harming recreation opportunities, wildlife, and the environment," said Kate Groetzinger of the Center for Western Priorities.

On social media, locals posted demands to protect Utah's landscapes for future generations rather than to drill for oil. Many outdoor advocates worry that the recent sales feel like "the tip of the iceberg," raising fears that many more public‑land leases are on the way.

