Interior Department makes controversial decision that could reshape energy policy: 'Federal actions ... will have a significant effect'

The United States Department of the Interior made a major decision that will pave the way for President Donald Trump to achieve his goal of lifting restrictions on drilling.

What's happening?

As detailed by Reuters earlier this month, the Interior Department said it will no longer require the Bureau of Land Management to prepare an environmental impact statement for over 3,000 oil and gas leases. The leases, which have been the target of litigation by environmental groups, are spread across Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Environmental impact statements are required for major projects under the 1970 U.S. National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Reuters described the statements as "detailed analyses on the impact of federal actions that will have a significant effect on the environment."

However, President Trump has long opposed NEPA's requirements and made a swift move to dismantle the policy at the start of his second presidential term. On his first day in office on Jan. 20, he signed an executive order that requires "the head of the White House's Council on Environmental Quality to propose doing away with its NEPA requirements, including consideration of greenhouse gas emissions of major projects," per Reuters.

Why is this important?

While oil drilling traditionally has been a significant part of our energy supply, its environmental and health impacts can no longer be ignored. Oil drilling can leak harmful pollutants into the environment, potentially contaminating both the air and drinking water. When offshore drilling results in oil spills, it can cause extensive damage to marine life and coastal economies.

By removing restrictions that have been in place for decades, drilling projects will be allowed to move forward with no regard to their effects on the environment. With no challenges from existing policies or environmental groups, these projects can hinder the quest for a greener future and produce planet-warming gases that facilitate the ongoing climate crisis.

What can be done about this?

There have been promising developments that provide hope. A couple of years ago, workers from the oil and gas industry in the South sought out new opportunities in the growing wind industry. The transition not only provided jobs but also represented a positive step in the quest toward cleaner, less expensive energy sources.

If you want to make a difference, it's imperative to educate yourself on critical climate issues and vote for candidates with pro-climate initiatives. Every effort can make a difference in the fight against rising global temperatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.