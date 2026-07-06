After rate-hike uproar, Utah power bills would fall 6.4%, with no new hikes through 2028

"With no general rate increase for at least the next three years, this is a major win for Utahns."

Utah electricity customers could soon see some relief after months of political backlash over proposed rate hikes.

If approved, the proposal would cut the average residential bill by 6.4% and pause any new general rate increase through 2028.

What happened?

After the dispute reached the Utah Supreme Court, Rocky Mountain Power filed a stipulated settlement with the Utah Public Service Commission on Tuesday that could finally resolve the long-running rate fight, according to Fox 13 News.

In 2024, public backlash erupted after the utility sought a 30% increase, which was later reduced to 18%. Rocky Mountain Power said the proposed increase was driven by infrastructure spending, fuel costs, and growing wildfire liability exposure.

The proposal quickly drew sharp criticism from state leaders. Gov. Spencer Cox called the rate hike "laughable if it weren't so dangerous," while Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, warned that lawmakers could pursue action to break up the utility.

If it takes effect July 1, the agreement would leave customers paying less overall, according to Fox 13 News.

Why does it matter?

The added promise of no further general rate hikes through 2028 could give residents greater certainty.

The settlement may also help ease tensions over how Utah balances affordability with the need to maintain a reliable electric grid. Power systems still require upgrades and maintenance, but consumers have pushed back hard against the idea of absorbing steep increases all at once.

What's being done?

The company also says it will invest $2 billion in Utah, indicating that major system work is still planned even as it backs away from near-term rate increases.

The agreement also includes consumer protections, with an earnings test intended to curb excess earnings, according to Fox 13 News. That gives regulators another tool to assess whether customers are being charged more than they should be.

The deal would also end pending litigation, potentially bringing closure to one of the state's biggest utility controversies.

Rocky Mountain Power President Dick Garlish called the settlement "a strong and balanced outcome for Utah." Schultz also praised the agreement in a statement to Fox 13 News, saying, "With no general rate increase for at least the next three years, this is a major win for Utahns."

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