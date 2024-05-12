  • Business Business

Major utility reverses decision on clean-energy transition: 'A disappointing step backward'

The plan called for the closure of both the Huntington and Hunter coal-fired plants by 2032.

by Cassidy Lovell
The company's plan still includes other clean-energy investments — although heavily reduced.

Photo Credit: iStock

Utah's change in carbon-reduction commitments is a reversal of progress and a significant setback for sustainability efforts.

What happened?

In 2023, power company PacifiCorp announced their Integrated Resource Plan, which included an aggressive shutdown of coal-fired power plants in Emery County, Utah, in favor of nuclear power.

The plan called for the closure of both the Huntington and Hunter coal-fired plants by 2032, several years earlier than initially expected. Unfortunately, the company backtracked on its goal and re-established the closure dates of 2036 for the Huntington plant and 2042 for Hunter.

The disappointing decision is likely due to PacifiCorp's expensive wildfire liability lawsuit and subsequent rising insurance costs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency's ozone transfer plans for Wyoming.

Why is this concerning?

Analyzing a 2021 report from the U.S. Energy Information Agency, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that "each person in Utah generates more than 18 tons of carbon dioxide annually … about 3½ tons more than the average American, and 10 tons more than the average Californian."

Their pollution levels "[put] the state above the national average and among the heaviest greenhouse gas generators worldwide."

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Coal plants release toxins, like mercury and sulfur dioxide, into the air. Excessive amounts of air pollutants can have serious impacts on health, from respiratory issues to cancer. Burning coal also releases gases like carbon dioxide, which causes the global temperature to increase.

What's being done? 

PacifiCorp's plan still includes other clean-energy investments — although heavily reduced — such as wind, storage, and solar resources. Although "this is a disappointing step backward" for Utah, said climate scientist Logan Mitchell, many other states are making great strides toward clean and sustainable energy.

Recently, California's renewable energy sources — wind, water, and solar — supplied all of their electricity demand, and the state may be entirely renewable by 2035. Texas has been increasing its solar capacity, and it surpassed California in solar installs in October of 2023. 

New advancements are constantly being made to change the way we power our planet. While the transition may take some time, through collaborative efforts, we can create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

It's all part of Staples' strategy to finally offer a solution to a key part of the fragmented, often frustrating recycling experience in the U.S.
Business

Staples' new plan is to recycle nearly everything — and pay their customers for it

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
x