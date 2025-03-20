US state partners with futuristic aviation company to revolutionize air travel ahead of 2034 Olympics: 'Cutting-edge innovations'

"We are not just embracing the future of transportation — we are leading it."

Utah is making moves to be at the forefront of sustainable aviation ahead of the state's global showcase at the 2034 Winter Olympics.

EV Magazine reported Utah Aerospace & Defense and BETA Technologies signed an agreement to collaborate on electric aircraft and charging infrastructure.

"Utah is at the epicenter of cutting-edge innovations in the commercial aviation industry that will play a critical role in Utah's economic future," Utah governor Stephen Cox said. "We are not just embracing the future of transportation—we are leading it."

To that end, EV Magazine revealed the pact includes plans for a state-wide charging network, pilot training programs, and forecast models to assist flight operations. Flight demonstrations and public education initiatives round out the agreement.

Interestingly, BETA Technologies' Charge Cubes aren't just limited to use for aviation, as they can also work with electric ground vehicles. Still, the most exciting part of the collaboration is potentially unveiling the future of aviation.

"Utah has a long legacy of excellence in aerospace, which BETA already knows first-hand as many components of our ALIA aircraft are built here," company founder Kyle Clark said.

BETA Technologies is just one of many companies tapping into electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and electric conventional take-off and landing (eCTOL) aircraft.

Their ALIA aircraft is an eCTOL model already doing test flights while proving capable of carrying five passengers or 1,250 pounds of cargo.

New-age aviation solutions like these are turning heads as they produce no pollution while in operation and could provide a clean way to transport humans or goods while lowering road congestion.

Considering aviation creates about 4% of our carbon pollution, electric or hydrogen-powered aircraft can make a difference in slowing the warming of the planet.

EVTOLs add increased versatility, akin to a helicopter, in which they can land and take off in more places while making minimal noise.

EVs Magazine pointed out that the advanced aviation industry is set to swell to a remarkable $1.5 trillion by 2040. Utah is projecting that the partnership will deliver 11,000 new full-time jobs and $8 billion in new business activity by 2045.

Jim Grover of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity called the deal a "pivotal moment" in the state's history.

"The opportunity will transform how we travel, connecting our talented workforce across regions, improving healthcare access and assisting with energy development in rural areas," Grover declared.

