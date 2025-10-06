Tesla sees surprising sales numbers in key market: 'Right now, you get a lot of car for your money'

One European country has seen a rapid increase in used Tesla prices, a possible indicator of renewed interest in cars from the electric automaker.

Teslarati reported on new data from Carla, a Swedish retailer of used electric vehicles, which shows that used Tesla prices increased almost 10% nationwide from June to August.

That is certainly welcomed news for Tesla, which has otherwise seen its resale values drop across much of the globe this year. In fact, Carla CEO Patrik Illerstig told Swedish financial publication Dagens Industri that the drop in prices may have been the spark behind a renewed interest in used Teslas.

"Tesla has fallen in price faster than many other cars," Illerstig said. "Right now, you get a lot of car for your money if you buy a Tesla."

It's not just resale values that have seen wild swings for Tesla this year — it's also the company's overall sales. Some major countries have seen their year-over-year sales drop by as much as 60%, even while overall EV sales have soared.

Still, if Sweden's resale values are any indicator, Tesla could be on an upswing, which means a higher likelihood of gas-powered, tailpipe-polluting cars coming off the road in favor of clean, emissions-free electric vehicles, and that's great news for the planet.

And driving an EV isn't just good for the planet, but also for your wallet, as EVs have proved to be cheaper to drive each year than their gas-powered counterparts.

