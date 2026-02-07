Driver breaks down 'the good, the bad, and the ugly' after driving cheapest Tesla in US: 'Hard to believe now that [this] came out over 10 years ago'

"I would probably recommend that people do this."

The cost of owning an electric vehicle has dropped significantly in recent years, eliminating financial barriers for many drivers.

As Supercar Blondie reported, one man bought the most affordable Tesla Model X available in the United States and shared "the good, the bad, and the ugly" about it.

Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage (@HooviesGarage) found a 2017 Model X on Facebook Marketplace for $17,000. The EV was in good condition and came with lifetime Full Self-Driving capabilities.

The auto expert and popular creator expressed concerns about the vehicle's air suspension, falcon-wing doors, and aging hardware. He said it could be expensive to fix if anything goes wrong with his purchase.

Regardless, for $17,000, he said that the deal was "unbeatable."

"I would probably recommend that people do this … because the risks are pretty low as far as the failures," Hoover said.

"It's hard to believe now that the Model X came out over 10 years ago," he also shared in the video.

Hoover's review helps prospective buyers understand the risks and rewards of buying a used EV. Used EVs can be reliable, affordable alternatives for many people, especially for those who would rather not spend $100,000 on a new model.

The review is also a testament to the durability of Tesla's brand, a balanced perspective amid news of the automaker's declining sales and safety recalls.

Whether you choose a Tesla or another EV, the important thing to remember is that owning an EV can reduce your gas and maintenance costs while curbing pollution.

It's also helpful to peruse honest, unbiased EV reviews to learn more about models you're considering.

"These used Teslas are extremely good value," one user commented on Hoover's video.

"Impressive how 10 years later it still looks new," another wrote.

