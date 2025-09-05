Tesla owner reveals how he bought his used EV for surprisingly low price: 'Please tell me what dealership you went to'

"That's exactly what I'm doing next month."

While the prices of many vehicles have been going up, some drivers are taking advantage of tax credits available for electric vehicles.

One in particular bought a used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for $16,000 — a solid $7,000 to $13,000 less than what many dealers post as their sticker price.

TikToker Brant (@mindofbrant) posted a video sharing exactly how he did it.

"This is going to be how you buy a Tesla for cheap," he frontloaded the video.

The trick: Finding a Tesla dealership that would apply the Used Clean Vehicle Credit during the sale rather than having to wait to claim it at tax time. Not all dealerships do this, but some will. The credit offers 30% off the sale price, up to $4,000, on used EVs priced at $25,000 or less.

Brant negotiated the price of his Model 3 to $20,000. Then, the dealer applied the $4,000 credit he was eligible for, bringing his total to $16,000. Despite taxes and fees bumping his final costs closer to $20,000, he still saved money on a vehicle that also offers continued fuel savings.

Tesla's sales have been struggling in 2025. CNN reported that, in the European Union alone, Tesla sold 60,000 fewer vehicles from January to July 2025 than it did for the same period in 2024.

However, knowing that some dealers might apply credits in a way that lowers the upfront cost of owning an EV might encourage more drivers to make the switch to an EV. That's something that could benefit drivers and the planet.

EVs, like the Tesla Model 3, help trim everyday costs. They have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles, so they don't need oil changes and often require less brake maintenance. Plus, EV owners typically spend 40% to 65% less in energy costs than gas-powered vehicle owners, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Because EVs don't burn dirty energy sources to run, they can significantly cut down on pollution that comes from driving, especially in high-traffic urban areas.

If you decide to shop for an EV but are more interested in new than used, there's also a credit for new EVs. It offers up to $7,500, and again, some dealers might apply the credit during the sale. Check with your dealer before shopping to verify whether they do.

Of note, both this and the used EV credit expire on Sept. 30, so you'll need to buy before then.

If you opt for an EV, consider installing solar panels at home, which can enhance the financial benefits of EV ownership by allowing you to charge your EV with solar energy as a more affordable alternative to grid power or charging stations.

EnergySage lets you compare quotes from vetted local installers, saving you as much as $10,000 on your installation.

After Brant posted about his discounted Tesla, many commenters were encouraged to consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase.

"That's exactly what I'm doing [in September], but I'm putting a few thousand down!" said one.

Another chimed in, "Bro, please tell me what dealership you went to."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.