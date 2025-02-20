American energy sector celebrates historic milestone: 'A testament to what we can achieve'

The U.S. solar market is expanding, and it's breaking records.

Electrek recently reported an exciting milestone for the U.S. solar sector: Domestic solar module production capacity has surpassed 50 gigawatts.

So, what does this mean for solar energy in the U.S.? If all of these factories operated at full capacity, they would be able to produce enough modules to meet the country's entire solar demand.

This is huge, considering the U.S. solar industry has historically had to rely on imports for necessary components. Now, however, this milestone signals an important shift in the nation's solar industry, indicating an expansion in domestic module production.

"​​Reaching 50 GW of domestic solar manufacturing capacity is a testament to what we can achieve with smart, business-friendly public policies in place," Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper told Electrek. "The U.S. is now the third-largest module producer in the world because of these policy actions."

In 2020, when the U.S. only managed 7 GW of domestic module production, SEIA set a goal to reach 50 GW of U.S. solar module production capacity by 2030. Now, five years later, SEIA has reached that goal early, expanding domestic module production as well as manufacturing of critical upstream components, such as ingots and wafers.

Ramping up domestic solar production is a step toward a cleaner, cooler future. As the U.S. continues to invest in clean energy, it can reduce emissions, helping combat rising global temperatures.

For homeowners, the expansion of domestic solar energy production means cheaper energy costs. Considering an average power bill of $125, you could save $150 a year thanks to community solar.

"This milestone marks progress for the solar industry and reinforces the essential role energy policies play in building up the domestic manufacturing industry that American workers and their families rely on," Hopper told Electrek.

