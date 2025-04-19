Military officials announce ambitious project to harness unlimited energy source hidden within Earth: 'We can build the next generation'

It is a collaboration between several organizations.

The U.S. military is aiming to develop new geothermal energy solutions for government applications in a project that has just been preapproved, according to Interesting Engineering.

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace recently announced the preapproval of this initiative, titled Project GeoForce. The collaborating organizations involved in this project are Los Alamos National Laboratory, Anthem Energy Partners, New Era Advisors, Homestead Resources, Texas A&M University, and Power Planet.

Geothermal energy is the heat that comes from the Earth's core and can be used to generate electricity or provide direct heating. It's great for the environment because it produces low planet-warming pollution and relies on a renewable source of energy.

However, geothermal energy is underutilized in the United States. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it accounts for less than 1% of the country's energy production.

Organizations nationwide have been launching initiatives to harness geothermal energy, and Project GeoForce is the latest in this trend.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is leading this project, has a history of geothermal research dating back to the 1970s with the Fenton Hill Observatory.

The work done by Los Alamos in the 1970s and 1980s paved the way for advancements in geothermal technologies we use today.

The lead for Project GeoForce at Los Alamos, Luke Frash, explained that this initiative will be great for energy sustainability, telling Interesting Engineering, "This opportunity allows us to help a wider audience secure access to affordable energy."

Kirk Phillips, the director of the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance, noted the importance of working with innovative American companies to develop geothermal energy technologies rather than being funded by the government.



"Using private capital instead of taxpayer dollars, we can build the next generation of energy solutions," he said, per Interesting Engineering.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.