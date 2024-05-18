Biden administration announces clean energy milestone that will impact millions of American households: 'Helping communities across the country'

These rule changes and new construction will create jobs as well.

The Biden administration recently announced it reached a crucial milestone in its mission to decarbonize the American power grid.

According to Reuters, the United States government has now permitted the necessary infrastructure to produce 25 gigawatts of clean energy on public lands, reaching the goal nearly 18 months before the 2025 deadline, as a White House news release stated.

This achievement of this policy, along with the announcement of reduced fees for green infrastructure production on federal land, represents the realization of an important plank of the Biden administration's climate agenda.

Between the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, 36 gigawatts of clean energy infrastructure has been permitted on federal lands, and the BLM is processing permits that would nearly double that number, per the outlet.

Additionally, the plan — which the Biden administration finalized in April — will make building new green energy infrastructure on federal lands up to 80% cheaper. The already-issued permits represent only a fraction of the administration's plans to expand clean energy.

By making these historic investments, the Biden administration is taking strides toward cleaning up the world's largest industrial economy, with the goal of creating a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035, according to the DOI.

Despite having only about 4% of the world's population, government statistics report that the U.S. is responsible for more than 13% of global carbon pollution. Replacing dirty energy infrastructure with cleaner alternatives is vital to creating an energy economy that can safeguard the planet's future and slow the worst impacts of the changing climate.

In addition, approving clean energy projects will help lower electric bills for families and improve human health since solar and wind power don't produce pollution.

These rule changes and new construction will undoubtedly create jobs as well. Various roles are required in this kind of construction, but all jobs through government contracts will be regulated through prevailing wage laws that ensure livable pay.

"We know that clean energy including transmission lines, solar energy and storage projects on public lands is helping communities across the country to be part of the climate solution while creating good paying jobs," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, per Reuters.

The United States Department of Energy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Since President Biden took office, there have been 700+ announcements in new private sector clean energy investments."

