US ambassador's $450 million 'floating embassy' heads for protests in Italy

"Once again — just as with Jeff Bezos — Venice finds itself held hostage by a mega-rich figure."

Backlash is growing in Venice over a tour of Italy by a U.S. ambassador traveling on a 384-foot superyacht that outlets are calling a "floating embassy."

The trip, billed as "Coastal Diplomacy 250," is intended to highlight the relationship between the United States and Italy. Critics, though, see it as an extravagant display of billionaire wealth arriving in one of the world's most historic cities.

What happened?

On June 14, Tilman Fertitta — the U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino — began the two-month voyage aboard Boardwalk, a newly unveiled superyacht reportedly valued at $450 million.

As The Globe and Mail reported, the journey is expected to span 13 Italian coastal regions before ending in Sardinia.

In an Instagram post cited by the outlet promoting the voyage, Fertitta wrote: "I invite you to follow me for Coastal Diplomacy 250, an amazing journey through 13 Italian coastal regions as we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary. Together, we'll explore the ties that connect our nations, our cultures and our shared future."

The Globe and Mail reported that social media posts from the trip show Fertitta welcoming local officials and influential figures, including mayors and soccer team presidents, as the yacht makes its way down the Italian coast.

The stop facing the most scrutiny is Venice, where Boardwalk is scheduled to arrive on July 17 during the city's Festa del Redentore, a celebration of the end of the 16th-century bubonic plague epidemic that killed over 50,000 city residents, as The Globe and Mail reported.

Why does it matter?

For many Venetians, the controversy goes well beyond a single yacht.

According to The Globe and Mail, the Venetian protest group Laboratorio Occupato Morion called for a "massive demonstration" on Facebook to coincide with the Boardwalk's arrival, citing Fertitta's ties to U.S. President Donald Trump and other political concerns.

This is not the first time a yacht-riding billionaire has seen protests in the Italian city. The Globe and Mail noted that in June, 2025, Jeff Bezos was forced to change the venue of his wedding and avoid docking two of his yachts in the city due to ongoing protests.

On Facebook, Laboratorio Occupato Morion said, "Once again — just as with Jeff Bezos — Venice finds itself held hostage by a mega-rich figure who wants to use the city however he pleases."

So far, Fertitta has not publicly addressed the threat of protests.

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