HVAC industry data reveals the most common reason homeowners avoid upgrading to a next-gen AC — here's why you may want to reconsider

"It makes sense to think about that, right?"

An increasing number of homeowners are interested in upgrading their HVAC systems to energy-efficient heat pumps as a way to save money.

However, the upfront cost is still the most significant barrier to helping people heat and cool their homes sustainably.

As The Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration News reported, a new survey revealed that more than 50% of homeowners said the upfront cost is their biggest roadblock to upgrading to a more efficient HVAC system.

The AUX Air USA survey of over 600 U.S. homeowners offered insights into what's holding them back from installing heat pump systems in their households. Unfortunately, the initial investment cost can feel like a prohibitive obstacle for many individuals and families who care about the environment.





"One thing I thought was going to happen was how much the cost is a barrier to sustainability," said Matt Lacey from AUX Air USA. "I mean, it makes sense to think about that, right? But in that survey, we realized just how big of a factor it really is."

Although you might experience sticker shock when shopping for a new heat pump, the available incentives and long-term savings can help offset the costs.

The U.S. Department of Energy has emphasized the direct connection between reducing energy usage and lowering utility bills.

"Depending on the size of your home, local climate, and how energy-efficient your home is, savings can average over $500 per year," the DOE shared.

Meanwhile, homeowners have been saving on the upfront costs of energy-efficient heat pumps by taking advantage of government incentives. Many people have recently received a tax credit of up to 30% for buying and installing a heat pump.

However, it's crucial to act now to qualify for these savings, as many federal incentives are set to expire at the end of the year.

Even if you aren't able to claim those tax credits, trusted companies that prioritize sustainability are making it easier to find affordable heat pumps that fit your budget.

According to the authors of the AUX Air USA survey, energy incentives and government rebates are impactful solutions to offset the costs of heat pumps and other sustainable upgrades.

"This commitment, despite financial hurdles, reflects a growing awareness of the benefits of sustainability that go beyond environmental considerations," they wrote. "While the primary driver for many is financial, there is also an increasing recognition of the added value sustainability brings to their homes."

