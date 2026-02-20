Driver shares photo of frustrating experience while pumping gas: 'I'd never go there again'

"What has this world turned into now?"

Filling up your car with gas can already be a frustrating experience because of wildly fluctuating prices.

But as one consumer pointed out on the r/awfuleverything subreddit, the irritation at the gas pump might go beyond your wallet.

The original poster complained about loud advertisements that were unavoidable, sharing a picture of a screen attached to the "smart" gas pump.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The frustration level is evident. Consumers are already paying for a product; why should they have to sit through commercials, too?

On a micro level, this is annoying because ads intrude on otherwise quiet moments and worsen people's experience of completing even the most basic tasks. At the macro level, it encourages excessive consumption, leading to waste, litter, and pollution.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. It seems like advertisers are finding more and more ways to intrude on previously unused space.

For instance, another Redditor shared disturbing photos that showed large advertisements on the cooler doors of a gas station convenience store. Elsewhere, a beachgoer in Mumbai, India, sparked outrage when they posted photos of advertisements blocking their view of an otherwise beautiful sunset.

Another Redditor in Edinburgh was horrified by "mobile media" trucks that were essentially just large moving billboards. They create more traffic and can be a dangerous distraction for other road users.

While ads are ubiquitous, there is one way to avoid them at the gas pump: Make your next car an electric vehicle, and you won't need any gas at all — and you'll also save money in the long term.

Commenters on the original post shared in the frustration and outrage.

One said, "I'd never go there again."

Another pointed to a disturbing trend, observing that "smart nowadays just means something that can show ads."

Another was equally offended, saying, "You're paying for gas and are still forced to watch ads, what has this world turned into now?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.