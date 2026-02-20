  • Business Business

Driver shares photo of frustrating experience while pumping gas: 'I'd never go there again'

"What has this world turned into now?"

by Craig Gerard
One driver shared their frustration at unskippable, loud ads on a gas pump.

Photo Credit: iStock

Filling up your car with gas can already be a frustrating experience because of wildly fluctuating prices.

But as one consumer pointed out on the r/awfuleverything subreddit, the irritation at the gas pump might go beyond your wallet. 

The original poster complained about loud advertisements that were unavoidable, sharing a picture of a screen attached to the "smart" gas pump. 

One driver shared their frustration at unskippable, loud ads on a gas pump.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The frustration level is evident. Consumers are already paying for a product; why should they have to sit through commercials, too? 

On a micro level, this is annoying because ads intrude on otherwise quiet moments and worsen people's experience of completing even the most basic tasks. At the macro level, it encourages excessive consumption, leading to waste, litter, and pollution. 

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. It seems like advertisers are finding more and more ways to intrude on previously unused space. 

For instance, another Redditor shared disturbing photos that showed large advertisements on the cooler doors of a gas station convenience store. Elsewhere, a beachgoer in Mumbai, India, sparked outrage when they posted photos of advertisements blocking their view of an otherwise beautiful sunset. 

Another Redditor in Edinburgh was horrified by "mobile media" trucks that were essentially just large moving billboards. They create more traffic and can be a dangerous distraction for other road users. 

While ads are ubiquitous, there is one way to avoid them at the gas pump: Make your next car an electric vehicle, and you won't need any gas at all — and you'll also save money in the long term.

Commenters on the original post shared in the frustration and outrage. 

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One said, "I'd never go there again." 

Another pointed to a disturbing trend, observing that "smart nowadays just means something that can show ads."

Another was equally offended, saying, "You're paying for gas and are still forced to watch ads, what has this world turned into now?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider