Several major world leaders marked as no-shows at crucial UN conference despite staggering statistics: 'There's no sense of urgency'

The recent United Nations climate conference saw lower attendance despite the extreme weather in 2024.

What's happening?

At the U.N.'s 29th annual "Conference of the Parties" climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, leaders from the world's most pollution-creating nations were absent. These nations are responsible for over 70% of harmful carbon pollution worldwide, according to The Washington Post.

Among the no-shows were China, the United States, India, and Indonesia, representing more than 42% of the global population — this left smaller nations and a few prominent leaders to carry on discussions without them. Many of these nations are among the most vulnerable to Earth's overheating.

"It's symptomatic of the lack of political will to act. There's no sense of urgency," the CEO of Climate Analytics said.

Why is the U.N. Climate Conference important?

The lack of these larger countries' attendance reflects indifference to the urgent need for commitment to addressing climate issues, even as 2023 marked record-breaking global temperatures.

It has been shown that when countries consciously enact laws to mitigate harmful activities, change does happen. Recent actions like the U.S. government's ultimatum for coal-fired power plants demonstrate how policy changes can significantly reduce harmful pollution.

Impacts are even broader when nations work together. Their commitment can impact both local and international levels, encouraging industries to adopt sustainable practices and individuals to make informed choices. As highlighted by studies on carbon competence, increasing public understanding and education about sustainable actions is essential.

What's being done about the Climate Conference?

While the U.N. downplayed the attendance issue, many critics were upset by the blatant ignorance of these pressing issues.

"The people who are responsible for this are absent," Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a speech. "There's nothing to be proud about."

When governments ignore the issues, it is up to individuals to advocate. One powerful way to do that is by talking about environmental issues with friends, family, and colleagues, beyond just donating and voting.

Getting involved in community initiatives or supporting programs that align with your values can also be a great way to continue your commitment to a sustainable future and encourage others to do the same.

