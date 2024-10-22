Walmart customer shares disbelief after noticing bizarre children's toy on store shelves: 'They are expensive'

When it comes to cutting out plastic, toys are a matter of disagreement, with some eco-conscious households opting for alternatives and others making a limited exception. But everyone can agree that some plastic junk is just excessive — and the packaging on one product has Redditors rolling their eyes.

What's happening?

A Redditor posted in r/mildlyinfuriating with a picture of merch from a local store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just the fact that this exists," they said.

The product they were referring to was a Skibidi Toilet Mystery Surprise Toilet. For the uninitiated, that takes the shape of a character from a popular web series — who is a toilet with a human head in the bowl.

In this case, that figure, complete with Jack-in-the-box action and flushing sounds, is just the packaging for the real prizes inside the toilet tank. Buyers are treated to a random selection of mystery figures from the series — all of which come wrapped in multiple additional layers of plastic.

"I saw another post on Reddit about these, and there was a sign with the price, and it said $54, if I remember correctly," said a commenter. "They are expensive. Very expensive."

One commenter was quick to point out that the weird premise is nothing to get upset over.

"How exactly is this different from the Minecraft Youtuber toys, Youtooz, etc? It's toys made from whatever is popular nowadays," they said.

However, what is worth mentioning is how much plastic and e-waste this product generates.

Why is the trash important?

Every bit of plastic sold is a potential pollutant. Most plastic never gets recycled, so it ends up either in the environment shedding microplastics or in a landfill, oozing methane and slowly decomposing over centuries.

That applies to the plastic wrap and the envelopes the smaller Skibidi Toilet figures come in, but it also applies to the large toilet itself. Since the mystery toys inside are collectibles, fans are intended to buy more than one — and they're not likely to keep an army of identical toilet-shaped packages they come in.

Combined with the electronic components that play sound from the item, that's a lot of polluting junk.

Is the manufacturer doing anything about this?

Unfortunately, there is no sustainability information listed on the official Skibidi Toilet shop site. If the company has a plan of action for making its toys and packaging sustainable or recyclable, that information hasn't been made available.

One possible step the company could take is to use paper-based packaging for its surprise toys instead of plastic. However, that seems unlikely.

What can I do about plastic waste?

There isn't always a perfect plastic-free alternative to every product, and Skibidi Toilet toys are one example. However, you can replace other items throughout your home with plastic-free versions. You can also choose to support brands that are more eco-friendly.

