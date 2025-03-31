Government official sparks backlash over bold stance on future of massive oil field: 'I'll be open with you'

Just as climate scientists have warned, new dirty fuel projects continue to move forward despite urgent calls to cut pollution.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently indicated that his government will not block the Rosebank oil and gas project, one of the U.K.'s largest oil fields.

The decision comes after a court ruling sent the project's fate back to the government, sparking backlash from climate activists.

What's happening?

Starmer confirmed that his government will not interfere with existing oil and gas licences, including Rosebank, despite previously pledging to stop issuing new ones, as Reuters reported.

The project, led by energy companies Equinor and Ithaca Energy, had faced legal challenges from environmental groups, but the court's decision now puts the final call in the government's hands.

In an interview with Sky News, Starmer defended the move, saying, "I'll be open with you, oil and gas is part of the future mix for decades to come."

His statement signals continued reliance on dirty energy, even as the U.K. aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why does this matter?

Burning Rosebank's oil reserves could release over 200 million metric tons of carbon dioxide — further heating the planet and intensifying extreme weather events.

Environmental groups argue that instead of investing in renewable energy, the government is doubling down on an outdated energy model that will worsen the climate crisis.

The move also raises concerns about a just transition for workers. By not prioritizing the expansion of clean energy jobs, the government risks leaving workers vulnerable as industries shift toward renewables. Additionally, expanding dirty energy projects exacerbates health risks from pollution, economic displacement, and social inequality in affected communities.

What's being done about it?

Despite the government's decision, climate organizations and activists continue to push for a cleaner energy future. Groups like Greenpeace U.K. and Friends of the Earth are calling for greater investment in wind, solar, and tidal energy to reduce reliance on dirty energy.

Other countries and regions are already making moves to phase out dirty energy production. Denmark has pledged to end new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, and California is setting ambitious targets to transition away from polluting gases.

Individuals can also take action by advocating for stronger climate policies, reducing personal reliance on dirty energy — such as switching to electric vehicles and using public transport — and supporting clean energy initiatives. Every step toward a more sustainable future helps push governments toward responsible energy choices.

