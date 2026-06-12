UK's green economy tops $134 billion as jobs in the sector pay wages 11% higher than the national average

Numbers like these can mean more job openings and more investment in local communities.

A Reddit post is shining a light on a rarer kind of climate story, one focused on growth, jobs, and economic momentum rather than sacrifice alone or concerning ramifications for the planet.

In r/UpliftingNews, users are reacting to new figures showing that the U.K.'s green sector has crossed the £100 billion-a-year ($~134 billion) mark, while growing much faster than the rest of the country's economy.

What happened?

The post cited an article from The Guardian about the CBI Economics report. The analysis showed that the U.K.'s green economy has topped £100 billion annually and is expanding at more than triple the rate of the wider economy.

CBI Economics also reported that jobs in the green sector pay wages 11% higher than the national average, and generate around one-and-a-half times more value to the economy than the typical job.

The sector's expansion is happening across multiple regions, with some of the quickest gains reported in the Midlands, the North West, and Scotland, the authors noted.

Why does it matter?

Numbers like these can mean more job openings, more investment in local communities, and wider access to technologies that can help lower household expenses.

Growth in energy efficiency, for instance, can translate into better-insulated homes and lower utility bills, while advances in renewable power and EV development can support cleaner air and more stable energy systems.

The report adds weight to the case that tackling climate change can support the economy instead of dragging it down.

The data comes as governments decide where to direct public support and how aggressively to compete in the global race for clean-energy investment.

Campaigners have also said the current pace could be harder to sustain if government policy remains uncertain, even with strong growth in the sector today.

What are people saying?

The report's authors stressed the positivity of the report to The Guardian, while acknowledging threats from those opposed to the sector. Britain's minister for climate, Katie White, touted the findings to the outlet.

"What businesses and communities are delivering across the country is a great British success story – bringing down costs, improving homes, supporting British industry with good skilled jobs whilst helping protect nature," White told The Guardian.

A Redditor, meanwhile, raised concerns about the forces trying to derail that progress.

"Yet a lot of our people don't even know this because they get their 'facts' from social media disinformation campaigns funded by adversarial governments," they suggested. "They think Net Zero is bad, it's actually good."

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