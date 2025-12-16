Party officials face backlash amid proposal to overturn controversial vehicle ban: 'Would create chaos after years of preparation'

"Wasting effort, risking jobs and leaving [us] stuck in reverse."

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party has proposed a drastic reversal of the country's efforts to foster electric vehicle adoption, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

EV adoption in the UK has risen dramatically over the past five years, as indicated by the RAC, from roughly 215,000 cars in 2020 to over 1.36 million in 2025.

British drivers were incentivized to make the switch through investments in EV infrastructure, solid government support, and an "ambitious regulatory framework" requiring carmakers to gradually increase their inventory of zero-emissions vehicles, or ZEVs.

In July 2024, Britain's Conservative Party lost to the Labour Party, marking a massive change after 14 years in power.

Brits won't vote until May 2026, but the Conservative Party recently proposed rescinding the UK's goal of completing the transition by 2035 and ending plans to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

In addition to targeting the UK's push to stop selling gas-powered vehicles, the party also sought to end all "non-research and development subsidies" relating to ZEVs.





As the Guardian noted, the "previous Conservative government" rolled back a similar commitment in 2023, but the UK's ZEV goals were reinstated when Labour took power in 2024.

Why is this concerning?

The RAC's data on EV adoption in the UK is striking, and the accompanying charts illustrated the impact of government support for electrification.

In November, UK officials proposed a three-pence-per-mile tax on EV drivers to recoup declining gas tax revenues, a plan EV advocates warned could harm adoption rates.

In 2023, London established an Ultra Low Emissions Zone, or ULEZ, imposing fees on gas-powered vehicles and reducing emissions overall.

Early data showed immediate improvements in air quality within and around the ULEZ, largely due to reduced tailpipe pollution. Greenpeace UK policy director Doug Parr told the Guardian that the plan was short-sighted and likely to cause more upheaval than anything.

"A U-turn now would create chaos after years of preparation for electric cars, wasting effort, risking jobs and leaving Britain stuck in reverse while the rest of the world accelerates towards cleaner, cheaper cars," he commented.

Parr also noted that any proposed changes were unlikely to take effect until 2029, just before stricter provisions would come into effect, and called the plan a "total disaster."

What's being done about it?

Currently, the proposal was more of a campaign pledge than a policy, though the Conservative Party appeared set on reversing the UK's gains in EV adoption.

British EV drivers can contact lawmakers to voice their opposition to the proposal.

