EV prices fall below gas cars in the UK as demand jumps 20%

"[This] presents a real opportunity to accelerate the switch to electric."

Electric vehicle shoppers in the U.K. have reason to celebrate, as data suggests a significant shift in the market.

According to EV Infrastructure News, the average cost of a new EV is now about £42,620 ($57,568) after discounts, while gas-guzzling vehicles are priced around £43,405 ($58,630).

Bex Kennett, performance director at Autotrader, pointed out that a variety of factors, including government incentives and manufacturer discounts, have intensified competition in the EV market.

Fuel costs and energy security may also be at the forefront of consumers' minds as gas prices surge amid geopolitical tensions.

As a result, Autotrader reported a 20% increase in consumer interest in new cars in April 2026 compared to the previous year. Retailers have increased their volume of new EVs advertised on Autotrader by 13% in response to trends among car buyers.

This pricing not only benefits consumers financially, but it also helps the U.K. as it strives to reach its climate objectives.

Shifting ticket prices also reflect a broader dynamic within the U.K. automotive industry as it aims to comply with Zero Emission Vehicle mandates, which require 33% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2026, increasing to 80% by 2030, per Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

"The electric car market is becoming increasingly competitive, and despite the challenges created by the ZEV mandate, manufacturers and retailers have worked hard to improve both the supply and affordability of new electric vehicles," Kennett said.

A new record was set in March 2026, with 86,120 battery-electric vehicles registered in the U.K., achieving a 24.2% market share and demonstrating robust growth. However, this number remains short of the 33% target, prompting discussions around revising the mandate.

While some potential buyers may be deterred by concerns regarding charging infrastructure, it's clear that the market is evolving to meet these challenges.

Consumers can also reap the many personal benefits of driving an electric vehicle, with EVs being much cheaper to refuel than gas-guzzling cars and requiring a lot less maintenance. No tailpipe pollution also means no harm to local air quality.

"While past spikes in EVs haven't always translated into sustained purchasing, this combination of improved affordability and shifting attitudes towards the cars presents a real opportunity to accelerate the switch to electric," Kennett stated.

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