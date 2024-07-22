Woman calls out UGG with comparison of products sold today versus just 10 years ago: 'The quality isn't good'

"It feels like everything gets more expensive yet doesn't last long."

Does it sometimes feel like everything is rising in price and decreasing in quality? You're not alone, as one TikToker shared their frustrations over deteriorating UGGs.

Techlifebalance (@techlifebalance) shares her life on TikTok, from cooking to shopping and everything in between. In one clip, she showed viewers the difference between her new and old UGGs.

The clip starts with her showing off a pair of UGG boots from 2010 saying "UGGS from literally a decade ago" with the thumbs-up emoji. Next, the video shows a pair of UGG slippers where the sole is starting to separate from the rest of the shoe. She says, "UGGS from 2022 already falling apart."

Unfortunately, decreased quality has become pervasive in fashion and other consumer goods. An article published by Vox reported that these items "have been stunted by a concerted effort to simultaneously expedite the rate of production while making it more difficult to easily repair what we already own."

The article explains that as consumers look for more affordable items, companies are swapping out cheaper and cheaper materials to compensate for business costs. One expert said, "There is an entire generation of consumers at this point that doesn't actually know what high-quality clothing feels like and looks like."

Other influencers and folks online have pointed out the decrease in the quality of clothes. One TikToker went viral for pointing out, "These fast-fashion brands are completely taking advantage of all of us. They know we aren't looking for quality, and we're looking for what's trending."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

One way some folks have been trying to combat the scourge of fast fashion is to buy more second hand. Over 90% of U.S. consumers said they either already buy second hand or would be willing to.

Commenters on the post commiserate with techlifebalance. One person wrote, "It feels like everything gets more expensive yet doesn't last long."

Someone else wrote, "I'm really contemplating returning my short uggs…The quality isn't good."

Another commenter suggested, "UGG Since 1974 is the authentic brand that's still made in Australia."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.