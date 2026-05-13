College students 'relentlessly' boo commencement speaker over AI remarks

"The students understood the assignment better than the speaker did."

A commencement clip from the University of Central Florida is drawing widespread attention online after graduates loudly booed a speaker for calling artificial intelligence "the next industrial revolution."

The moment unfolded May 8 at a graduation event for UCF's arts, humanities, communication, and media programs, according to Orlando Weekly.

the tech world has genuinely not grappled with how many people

despise them and what they make pic.twitter.com/t2VIuYEjLW — onion person (@CantEverDie) May 11, 2026

Commencement speaker Gloria Caulfield, vice president of strategic alliances at Tavistock Development Company, attempted to frame AI as the next major leap forward.

Instead, the crowd pushed back almost immediately, with boos rising through the venue and one person shouting, "AI sucks!"

Caulfield continued anyway, saying, "Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives," a line that drew cheers from the audience.

After bringing up AI again and prompting another round of boos, she responded, "Oh, I love it. Passion. Let's go."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Caulfield spent roughly three of her 11 minutes praising AI and comparing current skepticism to past concerns surrounding technologies such as the internet, email, and cellphones.

"It was a game-changer for global economic development and the proliferation of new businesses that never existed, like Apple and Google and Meta and so many of the others," she said.

The clip resonated online in part because the tension in the room was so visible. A graduating class of artists and communicators was being asked to celebrate a technology many view as a threat to creative work, reliable information, and human-centered industries.

The backlash also reflected broader anxieties extending far beyond a commencement speech. For many viewers, the moment highlighted a growing disconnect between rapid technological change and the lived experience of the people most affected by it.

Critics of AI tools have raised concerns not only about job displacement and the erosion of original creative work, but also about the technology's environmental impact.

The rapid expansion of AI depends on energy-intensive data centers that consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, placing additional strain on local communities as tech companies race to integrate AI into everyday life.

For students in attendance, the issue appeared to be larger than one awkward speech.

Graduate Houda Eletr told Orlando Weekly the address felt like a "corporate mouthpiece" moment.

"To stand in front of a graduating class of artists and communicators and discuss Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz is to spit on our efforts to flip the script," Eletr said. "I'm embarrassed to have had to endure the most embarrassing, unskippable, tone-deaf, ad-like commencement. Boo to AI and boo to your agenda."

Social media reactions echoed similar frustrations, with many users voicing support for the students' response.

"College students booing her relentlessly when she talks about AI being the future, nice," one commenter wrote.

"The students understood the assignment better than the speaker did," another added.

"Go Knights!!!" one UCF student chimed in. "So proud of my peers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.