Uber announces game-changing transformation to its food delivery service with new pilot program: 'A significant step forward'

"Proving that local solutions … can make a big impact globally."

by Tina Deines
Uber Eats is now delivering food in bags made from fallen leaves collected from urban areas, according to Packaging Europe

The food delivery service announced it is partnering with Releaf Paper to make the bags, and the initiative will start with a pilot project in Paris. According to the publication, Parisian restaurants will be able to access Releaf's packaging products through Uber Eats' Green Packaging Marketplace.

Alexander Sobolenko, general manager of Releaf Paper, explained the benefits of the new bags during Uber's Go Get Zero event in London.

"We transform waste into eco-friendly materials that are both beautiful and functional," he said. "This innovative approach reduces deforestation and carbon emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future."

Deforestation has broad impacts on humanity, The Humane League explains. These include an increase in zoonotic diseases as animals seek shelter in more populated areas, and food insecurity, as communities lose the resources they need to survive. The loss of forests also contributes to the warming of our planet, which is leading to even more devastating consequences like worsening heat waves that put people at risk of heat-related illnesses.

Uber Eats' new leaf bag project is just one of many eco-friendly initiatives that major brands are employing to cut down on packaging waste. For instance, Amazon is rolling out a reusable packaging trial in five European countries as part of a partnership with circular packaging companies RE-ZIP and Hipli. Plus, clothing company Prana is rolling out seaweed-based compostable packaging to replace plastic.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

Meanwhile, it doesn't have to be "go big or go home" — Sobolenko points to the global impacts of local solutions like the new partnership between Releaf and Uber Eats. 

"We're thrilled to be a part of Uber's ambitious journey towards a zero-emissions future, starting in Paris," he said. "Our collaboration on the Paris Innovation Pilot is a significant step forward in proving that local solutions, like our paper bags made with fallen leaves, can make a big impact globally."

