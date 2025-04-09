Brewery raises millions to support innovative project with big community impact: 'A shining example'

Athletic Brewing Company, a nonalcoholic brewery based in Connecticut, has raised over $6 million to support nature trail restoration projects as a part of its groundbreaking Two for the Trails initiative.

Through partnerships with local and large-scale organizations — including The Nature Conservancy and SeaTrees, according to press releases — Athletic donates a portion of its revenue to fund trail maintenance around the U.S. The value of Athletic's annual donation has multiplied by a factor of over 300 since the program's introduction in 2018.

According to the American Hiking Society, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom are home to only some of the projects Athletic has sponsored. Nature trails are at the heart of Athletic's environmental mission; promoting restoration, maintenance, and accessibility allows us all to enjoy their beauty.

"Trails afford everybody to get out and experience nature," said The Nature Conservancy's David Gumbart in a discussion with CT Insider. "The more people are tuned into what's around them not only benefits nature, they generate more respect and enjoyment of it."

Athletic is no stranger to eco-conscious engagement, reported Asia Rau of Columbia Distributing. Two for the Trails is only the latest and greatest in a long line of sustainable brewery habits, from energy-efficient brewing equipment to water conservation and waste minimization.

In addition, Athletic is setting a bold example for businesses everywhere by supporting paid volunteer days for its employees, during which folks can get their hands dirty and join the restoration effort — all within their working hours.

"Athletic stands out as a shining example of how businesses can prioritize social and environmental impact alongside financial success," Rau wrote.

If you partake in hiking, biking, sightseeing, or anything of the sort, you've probably engaged with the cultural, aesthetic, or environmental significance of nature trails. Maintenance and upkeep, however, can be a massive and expensive undertaking, especially as a warming climate and urbanization continue to threaten the natural world.

To protect your local trails, you can try to support businesses and initiatives like Athletic's that use their revenue to help offset these costs. Since Athletic beverages are nonalcoholic, you don't have to be a beer lover to give their brews a shot.

"There's a lot I love about Athletic, like creating a great, delicious brew," said Rob Nilan, a brewery supervisor with the company. "But the most impactful thing we can do [is] to help protect our nature and green spaces."

