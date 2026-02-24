US officials spark backlash with move that could threaten 'irreplaceable' monument: 'Should be preserved for future generations'

"We see evidence of that during every aerial survey."

The Trump administration has once again garnered headlines for reducing environmental protections after opening the only American marine national monument in the Atlantic Ocean for fishing.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, the Trump administration has opened the Northeast Canyon and Seamounts Marine National Monument to commercial fishing as part of his latest push to roll back environmental protections across a variety of fronts.

The 4,913 square mile chunk of ocean sits off the coast between New York and Rhode Island and is home to four undersea mountains. It has been widely recognized as a valuable area of conservation in the heavily commercialized Atlantic Ocean. This is the second time Trump has repealed protections on the monument; in 2020, he repealed Barack Obama's 2016 designation protecting the region from fishing, a decision reversed by Joe Biden in 2021.

The move drew immediate criticism from conservation groups, while fishing industry advocates celebrated the rollback.

Why is this important?

The monument is one of the only sections of the Atlantic coast of the United States where commercial fishing has been banned. Conservation experts say that the region helps to protect and foster populations of threatened or endangered species, including sharks, whales, sea sponges, and other marine mammals.

"This Monument is a unique, ecologically valuable, and irreplaceable marine area that should remain protected from human impacts," Peter Auster, a professor emeritus of marine sciences at the University of Connecticut, said in a statement, per Mongabay.

Protected spaces like these give those species places to breed and thrive, helping protect and preserve ecosystems. While commercial fishermen may not be targeting all the species in that ecosystem, their gear can have a profound impact on non-targeted species by inadvertently catching or fatally entangling them. On top of that, allowing fishing in that area reduces the number of prey species for bigger marine animals, creating a ripple effect across entire ecosystems.

"This Monument supports amazing species from the seafloor to the sea surface, and we see evidence of that during every aerial survey," Jessica Redfern, an associate vice president at the New England Aquarium, a Boston-based nonprofit, said in a statement, per Mongabay. "Removing protections for Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument puts these species at risk."

On a broader scale, the move is part of an deregulation push from the Trump administration, including rolling back many environmental protections and essentially de-fanging Environmental Protection Agency enforcement.

What's being done about protecting this ecosystem?

Democrats in Congress have been speaking out against the decision, which likely signals another push to repeal it if they retake the presidency.

"This natural treasure should be preserved for future generations, not endangered by industrial fishing," Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said in a statement, per Mongabay. "It's home to immensely valuable wildlife — a marine ecosystem that deserves to be defended."

In the meantime, the Trump administration is reviewing the protections attached to four other marine monuments in the Pacific Ocean. It's unclear whether any of them will be opened like Northeast Canyon and Seamounts.

