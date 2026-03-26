Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Jensen Huang appointed to President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

"The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in AI."

President Donald Trump announced the founding of a technology council in collaboration with industry leaders to discuss the future of AI policy.

He invited several prominent figures to join the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST, to counsel him on regulations for artificial intelligence.

This list featured major tech executives, including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in AI," Zuckerberg told The Wall Street Journal. "I'm honored to join the President's council and work with other industry leaders to help make this happen."

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, were also asked to join the council. The official list includes 13 members but is expected to expand to 24, per a Trump executive order.

"Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation," the White House announced Wednesday.

Former presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, have established similar councils, but this new panel will likely face greater responsibilities as AI tools rapidly develop and expand across industries with little to no prior regulatory oversight in place.

Several council members, including Zuckerberg, have been linked to funding for the president's projects. For example, Meta donated funds to construct the White House State Ballroom, according to the Guardian.

While it's beneficial to have expert advice, involving tech giants in AI policy could have significant implications, especially as reports emerge of AI innovations being exploited across social media at the expense of individuals' data, including their names and likenesses.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of AI has been criticized for the excessive energy and water use of data centers, which is putting a strain on resources and contributing to higher utility bills for residents living nearby.

AI has the potential to improve energy efficiency and inform sustainable practices, while some data centers are even looking into non-polluting energy sources to power operations.

However, it's crucial for these specialists to find a balance between innovation and individual rights, ensuring technological advancements benefit everyone.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.