Governor speaks out following federal decision on $30 million in FEMA aid: 'Our work is not done'

A month after devastating floods struck Wisconsin, President Donald Trump posted on social media that he had informed one of the state's U.S. Senators that he had granted some of the state's request for federal assistance, at least in part, reported local ABC-affiliate WISN.

"I just informed Senator Ron Johnson that, based on his request, I am approving $29.8 Million Dollars for the wonderful State of Wisconsin to help them recover from the major storms and flooding they experienced in August," Trump's account posted on Truth Social on Sept. 11, according to WISN.

Despite the announcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's website did not include the recent Wisconsin floods on a list of designated disasters, WISN reported, and state officials indicated they had been seeking more funding than what was granted.

"I want to thank the volunteers, organizations, and communities who are helping our neighbors, friends, and families recover, but our work is not done," Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin, said in a press release issued after Trump's message was posted. "I will continue to urge the Trump Administration to approve the remainder of my request, and I will keep fighting to make sure Wisconsin receives every resource that is needed and available."

Evers has not clarified the total amount of his request, according to WISN.

However, in a letter to Trump dated Aug. 27, Evers officially requested federal government assistance, citing $33 million in damage to private property and an additional $43 million in damage to the public sector.

"I write to you with an urgent request for federal disaster assistance following an unprecedented series of storms that have devastated communities across Wisconsin," Evers wrote in the letter. "Families, kids, homes, and livelihoods have been significantly impacted, and the damage caused by historic storms and flooding has gone beyond the capacity of state and local resources to manage."

The devastating Wisconsin floods came as the current administration has faced fierce criticism for significant cuts and other policy changes at FEMA. In August, nearly 200 FEMA employees signed the so-called "Katrina Declaration," which warned that changes at the agency would imperil future emergency-response efforts, putting American lives at risk.

"Our shared commitment to our country, our oaths of office, and our mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters compel us to warn Congress and the American people of the cascading effects of decisions made by the current administration," the letter said.

Several FEMA employees who signed the open letter were reportedly placed on suspension following its release.

The changes at FEMA and to federal emergency-response policy generally have come at a harrowing time for Americans. Rising global temperatures have increasingly resulted in more severe extreme weather events across the country, from devastating wildfires to deadly flash floods.

As Evers' letter to Trump stated, state and local governments often lack the resources to respond adequately to disasters of this scale.

For many Wisconsinites impacted by the recent flooding, help cannot come soon enough.

"I want to reaffirm the urgency of this request and emphasize the need to assist the survivors and communities as quickly as possible so that life can return to normal," Evers wrote in his Aug. 27 letter requesting federal assistance. "Additionally, winter will set in very soon, with nighttime temperatures already dropping. Many survivors are living in severely damaged homes without furnaces or water heaters. I therefore respectfully request that you review this documentation and act quickly."

