Father and son face federal charges for $74 million scheme: 'Puts … everyone in our community at risk'

Two men are being charged with conspiring to help truckers bypass emissions requirements and release dangerous pollution into the air.

As Government Technology reported, a father and son started a business to smuggle illegal devices into Washington State to override emission controls.

John Wesley Owens and his son, Joshua Wesley Owens, worked with Canadian sellers to purchase and distribute devices and software capable of disabling and overriding systems that limit harmful air pollution.

Heavy-duty diesel truckers have purchased these devices to avoid paying for pollution-related repairs and maintenance.

Such modifications are problematic because they violate the Clean Air Act and contribute to more vehicle pollution in our environment.

Diesel vehicle exhaust is linked to many human health issues, including respiratory issues, heart and lung disease, cancer, and premature death, per the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. The nitrogen oxides produced by diesel engines worsen chronic lung diseases, lower bodily resistance to respiratory infections, and form ozone in the atmosphere to create smog, as the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment explained.

The Clean Air Act and other environmental protections are in place to benefit public health and ensure that communities are safe and breathable.

Eastern Washington district U.S. attorney Vanessa Waldref said, "Attempting to profit from evading pollution control systems puts the health and safety of everyone in our community at risk, especially children and individuals who suffer from asthma and respiratory illnesses," per Government Technology.

The men's attempt at profiting from unlawful and irresponsible trucking modifications landed them six grand jury charges. They face the potential of multiple indictments with years in federal prison for conspiracy, smuggling, and money laundering.

Instead of intentionally damaging people's health and the planet for personal profit, we should use our business skills to create a cleaner, safer future for us all.

We can reduce diesel truck fumes by following environmental laws and considering cleaner alternatives for freight transport. Other transportation methods, such as electric boats and hydrogen-powered barges, can limit America's reliance on road freight and reduce dirty energy pollution.

Many people were shocked to learn about the men's emissions evasion conspiracy and were relieved they were being held accountable in court.

One person commented on The Drive's story coverage, "I don't know about anybody else, but I like breathing clean air, drinking clean water, and eating food that doesn't make me sick. Unfortunately, not everybody agrees."

"Good, take them all down, every last one of them," someone else wrote.

