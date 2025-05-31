New financial analysis finds 'trillion-dollar win' for the United States — see which states are benefitting the most

It can be difficult to find the right businesses to invest in, especially if you want your financial decisions to align with your values.

Clean energy investments in the U.S. have amounted to $1 trillion over the past six years, resulting in boosts for the environment and for investors.

This "trillion-dollar win," as energy research nonprofit RMI called it, created over 300,000 new jobs between 2018 and 2024, spanning both the first Trump administration and the following Biden administration.

Both consumers and companies have increasingly invested in eco-friendly initiatives, demonstrating how going green is good for business. Federal and state governments have encouraged this by creating incentives for clean energy projects.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in 2022, included Congress's largest investment in climate action. RMI reported that the IRA led to a tripling in quarterly clean energy technology investments over the past few years.

High-profile energy projects have cropped up in various states since the IRA's passage. For example, the Qcells solar panel factory in Dalton, Georgia, created 2,500 new jobs, with another 4,000 pending. Another solar manufacturing facility, First Solar, opened in Trinity, Alabama, last September and is expected to add 800 employees.

However, the future of these projects is uncertain because the Trump administration has announced intentions to roll back policies supporting them. This has caused some companies to suspend or slow down their investments.

Investment in clean energy helps protect the planet while creating new jobs for American workers. These projects have benefited red and blue states alike, with Republican voting states receiving slightly more, with 64% of new investments, according to RMI. Thus, it makes economic sense to continue incentivizing clean energy projects.

Avoiding greenwashing is another challenge in harnessing your money for good. But with a little research on investing in clean economy stocks or upgrading your 401(k), you can make your money speak for you.

