Residents outraged after millionaire's 'massacre' of cherished community feature: 'It's not the first time'

"This is about penalizing the person who committed the crime."

Dozens of trees were cut in the Town of Brome Lake, Canada, leaving residents outraged and questioning who should be held accountable for the unauthorized cutting, CBC News reported.

In what resident Marc Pelletier called a "massacre," per CBC News, around 90 trees were cut in a straight line. Many alleged that it was done to improve the view from a Quebec businessman's home.

"It's not the first time it has happened … with other people along the [path]," the Town of Brome Lake Mayor Richard Burcombe told CBC News.

Most of the trees cut were "perfectly healthy," arborist and forestry technician Shawn Danaher told the outlet. Experts interviewed by CBC News described what happened as a "clear example" of tree topping, which compromises trees' health and puts them at risk.

While typically done for safety, such as preventing trees from getting close to power lines and wires, tree topping actually hurts trees and shortens their life.

According to TreesAreGood.org, tree topping removes anywhere between 50% and 100% of a tree's leaf-bearing crown. This starves the tree, disrupts growth cycles, leaves it vulnerable to disease and sunscald, and may eventually kill it. The weak shoots that grow back can also pose safety hazards during extreme weather conditions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

One resident also highlighted another challenge. In the CBC News report, Alan Gauthier said the incident showed the "lack of teeth to protect the environment."

The Record reported that during a Brome Lake council meeting last August, locals questioned Mayor Burcombe and other council members about the tree-cutting issue, going as far as questioning the town's lack of action when it came to reporting the incident to proper authorities.

The controversy underscores how essential trees are, not just for shade or scenery, but for absorbing harmful carbon air pollution that drives rising global temperatures. Trees also filter air and water, and provide habitat for wildlife, helping support biodiversity.

Residents looking to protect local ecosystems can work with ISA-certified arborists. Taking community action and engaging legislators in a dialogue to craft policies that benefit the environment also helps.

On a Reddit post, users on r/treelaw expressed outrage over the tree cutting.

"Do like the Australians — charge him for the trees and put up a big obnoxious billboard to block the view," one Redditor wrote.

"The fine should be at least as much as the increase in property value attributed to the 'improved' view, plus the cost to replace the trees — which probably isn't possible, but this is about penalizing the person who committed the crime/infraction/whatever the correct term is here. It needs to be large enough to act as a deterrent to others in the area," explained another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



