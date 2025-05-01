Officials approve drastic terrain shift to protect homes after back-to-back hurricanes: 'The most timely way'

"People are beginning to build their homes back up again."

After devastating damage from back-to-back storms, a new terrain modification program may help one Florida community protect homes from rising sea levels.

The Treasure Island City Commission unanimously approved the program after months of discussion, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. It goes into effect on May 1.

What's happening?

Under the Treasure Island terrain modification program, homes are allowed to be elevated using fill dirt. Despite some concerns about the plan being too complicated, Treasure Island Mayor John Doctor said moving forward is in the best interest of homeowners in the area.

"We see it as probably the most direct and the most timely way to actually get fill dirt in, because people are beginning to build their homes back up again and they're going up higher, and they need that dirt to do so," Doctor told the outlet.

Destructive storms and rising sea levels prompted some Treasure Island homeowners to lift their homes in order to avoid flooding, per Spectrum Bay News 9. Last fall, Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall in Florida about two weeks apart.

The National Hurricane Center named Helene the deadliest hurricane in the contiguous United States in the past two decades. Both storms caused billions of dollars in damage, according to CBS News.

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

The average sea level worldwide has risen about 8-9 inches over the last 145 years due to a warming planet, according to Climate.gov.

Nearly 30% of the U.S. population lives in coastal areas that are affected by flooding and storm hazards. As sea levels rise, experts warn that coastal residents are increasingly at risk.

Scientists point to human activity as a primary driver of the warming planet. For example, driving gas-powered cars leads to the release of heat-trapping pollution, which increases temperatures, melts ice caps, and leads to higher sea levels.

Not only is sea level rise endangering residents, but it also has economic consequences. A study by scientists in the Netherlands found that rising sea levels could cost coastal cities more than $3 trillion by the end of the century.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Various organizations and agencies have taken steps to raise awareness about the impact of rising sea levels. Building flood barriers and elevating facilities are strategies being used to protect coastal communities, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, consumers can explore critical climate issues and take steps to reduce the heat-trapping pollution affecting sea levels. Purchasing an electric vehicle and installing solar panels at home are environmentally friendly upgrades that can help reduce the production of gases that contribute to rising global temperatures.

