Rapper Travis Scott sparks outrage after admitting to absurd recent shopping trip: 'So infuriating'

Travis Scott has drawn the ire of the internet for his private jet usage.

A post on the r/KUWTKsnark subreddit has detailed how the rapper spent an estimated $300,000 on jet fuel to fly privately to buy a designer bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shares screenshots of an article published in the Daily Mail, which critiques both Scott and his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for their use of private jets.

According to the article, Scott admitted to flying from Los Angeles to Paris on a private jet, just to purchase a new Louis Vuitton x Murakami bag. It also highlighted the controversy that Jenner found herself in for flying in her $72.8 million private jet during L.A.'s devastating wildfires at the start of 2025.

Shockingly, in the first two weeks of 2025, Jenner went on 11 private jet flights. On one of those days, she took three separate trips on the jet. One of these flights took a mere 15 minutes but emitted an estimated one ton of carbon pollution.

Travelling by private jet is a luxury reserved only for the richest members of society, but it is also the most planet-harming method of transport, due to the massive amounts of fuel needed. According to the Daily Mail, the 11 flights made by Jenner at the start of 2025 used as much electricity as "33 homes for one year."

On average, most people in advanced economies emit 8.2 tons of carbon pollution per year, according to the International Energy Agency. This is staggeringly contrasted with the fact that private jets emit 2 tons of carbon pollution in just two hours. This means that someone who takes a ride in a private jet for just over eight hours has produced more harmful carbon pollution in a day than most people in America create over a whole year.

It has been found that billionaires emit a million times more carbon pollution than the average person, and that 40% of the country's pollution is created by the richest 10% of Americans.

Understandably, people are frustrated at major celebrities like Scott and Jenner flaunting their lavish trips with no concern for the environment.

One irked Redditor commented, "They can all f*** right off, so infuriating."

Another user sarcastically added, "Here I am throwing everything I can into the recycling bin and keeping my AC at 76."

