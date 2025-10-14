Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of obnoxious sighting on local street: 'I hate this for so many reasons'

A Redditor spotted a traveling billboard on the road and had to share their exasperation with the r/tahoe subreddit community.

"Oh great the traveling billboards have arrived," wrote the original poster alongside a photo. "Said no one ever. Plz god don't let these eyesores troll the shores of Tahoe."

"I hate this for so many reasons," they continued in the comments. "On popular Mexican beaches they're towed on a boat while people are trying to enjoy a sunset from the shore."

The tackiness of such displays aside, they introduce a range of problems. Some mobile billboards use lights to brighten and animate messages, which can be a hindrance to vision while driving.

Advertising drives the bulk of unneeded consumerism. Google has said that on average, every dollar spent on online ads generates $2 in revenue, and global spending on ads has gone up by 50% since 2019.

This has led to untenable demand in a range of industries, including fast fashion, electronics, and, in this case, beauty. Luckily, studies are suggesting that sustainability is playing a larger role in purchasing behaviors.

Shopping second-hand is a great alternative to giving in to the pressures of advertising. Better still, repairing what you have can put off the need to buy a replacement and save you a few bucks in the process.

While mobile billboards may be hard to avoid, there are tools for blocking ads online. AdBlock is a common tool for taking care of ads at the browser level. Control D is an option for providing blocking for your entire home network. DuckDuckGo can provide search functions without giving up advertising data.

Reddit community members were quick to share their frustration with mobile billboards in Tahoe.

"We had to fight these in mammoth," said one commenter. "They likely are not permitted per the local government's zoning code. Complain to the local code enforcement and kick em out."

"Couldn't they at least carry cargo somewhere?" replied another.

