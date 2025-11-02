Authorities bust teenager in major smuggling crackdown: 'A serious view of such offenses'

Singapore has charged three people — including a 17-year-old girl — for allegedly trafficking Kpods, electronic vape pods suspected to contain the controlled drug etomidate, Channel News Asia reported.

The country's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) confirmed the charges in October, saying the case marks part of a wider crackdown on underground vape networks across the country. The teenager cannot be named under Singapore law. Her co-accused are Vernette Heng Cui Teng, 23, and Amir Shah Anwar Shah, 27, per Channel News Asia.

Authorities said the investigation began after officers questioned a male Kpod user on Oct. 2. They later seized 16 vapes and components from the teen's Jurong West home and 64 similar items from Heng's residence in Ang Mo Kio. Amir was then linked to the case and accused of supplying pods to both women and another user through Telegram.

Each suspect now faces one charge of trafficking. The teen is accused of holding four pods for trafficking, Heng of possessing one, and Amir of selling two for 150 Singapore dollars (around $115) on Oct. 2. All of the seized items are being tested to confirm the presence of etomidate, Batam News Asia reported.

Health authorities and campaigners warn that vaping poses major risks for young people, with addictive substances linked to long-term harm. The trade also has a heavy environmental cost: Disposable vapes contribute to plastic pollution, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries.



Critics say these hidden impacts make illegal vaping a growing public health and environmental problem. Meanwhile, choosing reusable items over single-use ones can limit the accumulation of harmful waste.

The latest case underscores Singapore's efforts to clamp down on illicit vaping, with enforcement targeting not only users but also suppliers and online distributors. The HSA said it "takes a serious view of such offences," stressing that importers of etomidate vapes face 3 to 20 years in prison, while sellers and distributors face 2 to 10 years, per Channel News Asia.

