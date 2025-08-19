Toyota announces game-changing update for one of its most popular models: 'Will be reengineered'

Toyota announced that it is launching an all-electric version of the Highlander, one of its best-selling SUVs in America.

According to Electrek, the move is likely to distinguish it from the larger Grand Highlander, which has been attracting more buyers recently compared to the original model. To meet demand, Toyota stated that it would centralize EV production at its Kentucky factory to allow more capacity for the Grand Highlander.

The car manufacturer was planning to start production on a new electric SUV at one of its Indiana plants, but it's now slated to be unveiled in 2028 in Kentucky. Instead, Toyota will use the Indiana location to increase production of the Grand Highlander, with plans to install an extra assembly line.

Automotive News reported that Toyota will assemble both three-row, electric-battery SUVs at its Kentucky plant. While the company has yet to confirm this, experts believe the smaller of the two will be released as the Highlander EV. As of August, the name of the larger SUV has yet to be announced.

Electrek stated that the latter could become available by the end of this year, while the all-electric Highlander is expected to debut in 2026, most likely as a 2027 model. Seeing as sales of the SUV are down by 50% this year compared to 2024, per Kelley Blue Book, some analysts believe Toyota's decision to reengineer the Highlander as an EV is a clever marketing strategy to appeal to more electric buyers.

"With its sales hugely cannibalized by the 2023 introduction of the larger Grand Highlander, Toyota's smaller three-row crossover will be reengineered in 2025 as an EV while keeping its nameplate," Automotive News said, per KBB. "It may not appear in dealerships until early 2026."

With major car companies such as Audi, Cadillac, Dodge, Hyundai, and Kia planning to release new all-electric vehicles, per TechRadar, Toyota plans to stay competitive with the release of seven new EVs — including the Highlander — by mid-2027.

Electric vehicles are better for both consumers' wallets and the planet compared to gas-powered cars, as they require less routine maintenance, don't need fuel, and don't produce tailpipe pollution. And with some models capable of traveling anywhere from 360 to 520 miles on a single charge because of improvements in battery technology, per Electra, there's never been a better time to go electric.

