Toyota reveals next-generation vehicles with game-changing features — here's what we know

Toyota's recent press conference in Brussels, Belgium, revealed the future of the automaker's electric vehicles in Europe. Green Car Reports said many of the updates "are expected to follow in the North American market as well."

Perhaps the most significant revelations concerned the updated bZ4X crossover. This next-generation, eco-friendly car looks poised to help Toyota achieve its goal of reaching "100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicle sales by 2035 in Europe."

The Toyota bZ4X is the company's first fully electric SUV. It was launched in 2022, and subsequent models have remained relatively similar to the original — until now. In Brussels, Toyota shared details of the EV's first significant update, as described by Green Car Reports.

One key change in the new bZ4X is the addition of battery preconditioning. This feature warms or cools the EV's battery pack to the perfect temperature before charging or driving to optimize performance. EV batteries charge more slowly when cold, and they also perform better and last longer when an optimal temperature is maintained.

The automaker will also be offering multiple battery options: a 57.7 kWh and a 73.1 kWh. The former comes with front-wheel drive and a single motor with 164 horsepower. The latter comes with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive and either a single motor with 221 horsepower or a dual motor with 338 horsepower. The 73.1 kWh pack has silicon carbide semiconductors for a significant boost in power.

But more power won't mean more noise. Per Green Car Reports, Toyota says they've adjusted the vehicle's suspension to create a quieter driving experience.

Range — or the distance the vehicle can drive on just one charge — is obviously a big factor for many when deciding whether to upgrade to an EV. The company hasn't shared all of those details for the new bZ4X yet, but, according to Green Car Reports, the 73.1 kWh front-wheel-drive model has an estimated range of 356 miles. That's well above the average for EVs, which is around 300 miles.

As companies like Toyota continue to refine their EV models, the benefits of making the switch to electric become more and more undeniable. EV detractors have long pointed to less engine power, shorter driving range, and poor charging speed as reasons to stick with fossil-fueled cars. The new bZ4X addresses all of those issues.

Plus, choosing to drive an EV isn't just great for the environment. It can also save you a ton of cash on fuel and maintenance.

Those personal savings are estimated to total in the thousands every year. And saving money while reducing your environmental impact is a deal that's pretty hard to beat.

